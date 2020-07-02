Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jasprit Bumrah's Doppelganger Spotted in Hyderabad Who's a State Level Walker

While spotting Bollywood star doppelgangers back in the 90's was a common phenomenon, the same can be said about Indian cricketers now. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan had their lookalikes in the past, the new entry to the list is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Raj Mishra, a Telangana walker from Hyderabad, has often been mistaken for Bumrah.

He has represented his state in the National athletics championship. Throughout his career there have been several instances where he has been mistaken for Bumrah.

“Sometimes, people stare at me or at times call me Bumrah and then later realising the mistake, they say sorry,” Mishra was quoted as saying by Telangana Today. “In the 2019 nationals I came fifth and I was looking forward for this year’s nationals. But this coronavirus has upset my plans," Mishra stated.

Mishra has been practicing with former Hyderabad wicketkeeper Youraj Singh. “It is a tough time in this Covid-19 crisis. But I never miss my training," Mishra added.

As for Bumrah, he has been India's spearhead for quite some time now. He was the best bowler for the team in 2019 World Cup and went on to bag a hat-trick in the Tests against West Indies last year. But after that he was troubled by severe back injury, and since then hasn't been at his best.

He was all set to participate in the IPL, but like many others, the coronavirus has disrupted his plans, and he too is waiting for cricket to return in the country.

