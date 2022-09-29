Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Trouble: A Timeline of Events

In a major development, with less than three weeks remaining for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out from the marquee even handing India a massive blow. He was part of the 15-man squad BCCI had named earlier in September for the world cup and was expected to lead their pace attack in Australia – the host of the tournament.

However, on Thursday, news agency PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying that Bumrah has a ‘serious back condition’ and could be out for ‘six months’. The source added that it’s a stress fracture and so the 28-year-old will not be playing T20 WC for sure.

Here’s a timeline of Bumrah’s injury mishap

August 8: Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel (rib injury) were excluded from India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury. India sorely missed his services during the continental tournament where they leaked plenty of runs in the slog overs and failed to defend their title.

August 17: Both Bumrah and Harshal sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to begin their rehabilitation. Bumrah last appeared for India (before back injury) during the Lord’s ODI against England on July 14. Bumrah shared an image alongside Harshal with the duo training in a gym at NCA.

August 23: Bumrah shared a clip of his training session on Instagram, going through a series of fitness drills – an indication his recovery is going well.

September 4: Bumrah spends time with budding cricketers at the NCA, sharing his knowledge with them.

September 12: India squads for the T20 World Cup, Australia T20Is and South AfricaT20Is are revealed. Bumrah and Harshal both make the cut in all three squads.

September 17: Bumrah shares an image with the support staff thanking them for getting him “back to the game.”

September 20: 1st T20I in Mohali against Australia. Bumrah, surprisingly, isn’t part of the eleven. It’s revealed the team management doesn’t want to rush him in.

September 23: 2nd T20I vs Australia in Nagpur. Bumrah makes into the eleven and plays his first competitive after a gap of just over two months. He took 1/23 from four overs.

September 24: 3rd T20I vs Australia in Hyderabad. Bumrah gets another game. Bowls four wicketless overs for 50 runs.

September 28: 1st T20I vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. Bumrah sits out due to a back issue.

September 29: Reports emerge that Bumrah is out of the T20 world cup due to a stress fracture.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here