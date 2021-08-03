Jasprit Bumrah's Net Practice, With Pads On, Leaves Netizens Baffled

The Indian cricket team has started their training after a 2-week long break from the cricket field. Before entering the bio-bubble, COVID-19 tests of cricketers and their families were also conducted. The Indian cricket team will take on England in the upcoming 5-match Test series, starting from August 04. The players are leaving no stones unturned in preparing for the clash. After the defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, the Men in Blue would want to kick start the new cycle of the championship with a win.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has been constantly updating fans with the training images and videos of the cricketers from Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The governing body recently shared a click of Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets, with his pads on. The post left Twitteratis wondering why Bumrah didn’t take his pads off while bowling.

“Bs yeahi reh gaya the dekhen ko (Only this was left to see),” wrote a fan, while another tweeted that the pic signifies a student who has opted both Mathematics and Biology in 11th standard.

Students opting Maths and Biology in 11th standard be like:— Jeet Bhatt (@bhattjeet16) August 1, 2021

Bss yahi reh gya tha dekhne ko😂— VIRAT KOHLI👑🇮🇳 (@ammar_vk) August 1, 2021

The Indian pacer has not been in his best form in Test cricket in the last couple of matches. In the WTC final summit too, the bowler could not scalp a single wicket. India lost by 8-wickets and New Zealand went on to be crowned as first-ever Test champions of the world. Bumrah’s fans are disappointed with his current form as they hope that he bounces back in the upcoming England Test.

Expecting a good comeback from him— Pradeep (@satyasaipradeep) August 1, 2021

🤲🤲😭 I needs his comebck— `•Titli❦' (@ChandaTitli) August 1, 2021

Bumrah has been vital in India’s bowling attack and his overs will play a crucial role for India in the Test series. In the last tour of England, the Men in Blue had lost the series by 4-1, therefore India will focus on defeating Joe Root & Co. this time around.

