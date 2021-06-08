Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Sunkissed Photos from England ahead of the WTC Final

Team India has landed in England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand beginning in Southampton on June 18. As the players are observing quarantine at the gorgeous Hilton at the Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton, the newly married Indian pacemaker Jasprit Bumrah is spending some quiet time with wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is a sports presenter.

Sanjana has actively been sharing some sneak peek from her stay in England on social media. Recently, she posted a happy picture of hers while soaking some sun ather hotel’s balcony on Instagram. Sanjana gleamed, spreading joy as she posed for the click decked in casual athleisure and hair neatly tied back. Her silver hoops complemented the entire look as she looked effortlessly cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Most recently, the presenter posted a GIF of a strawberry in Instagram stories.

Sanjana and Jasprit married in a private ceremony on March 15 this year. This is the couple’s first overseas tour together. Jasprit took a break from cricket ahead of his wedding as he pulled himself out from the Test squad that was playing England at the time.

Meanwhile, players are itching to get on the lush green fields with fans equally excited about the inaugural summit clash between India and New Zealand. After serving fivedays quarantine, the players will set out to train for the subsequent matches.Talking about who will make it to India playing XI, the former cricketer Ajit Agarkar is certain that Shami, Bumrah, and Ishant will find a place in the historic encounter.Agarkar considered Shami a better pacer than Bumrah as he said, “I think Bumrah’s rise has been rapid, but to me, Shami has been India’s number one bowler, certainly in Test cricket and the conditions don’t matter to him.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here