Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Takes His Interview Ahead Of WTC Final, Fans Adore Video

Team India’s one of the attacking fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah is going to play in the final match against New Zealand in the WTC final. Bumrah is expected to perform well for team India and is predicted to be one of the key players if India wins the match. Bumrah has also performed well in the intra-squad match and seems to be ready to take on New Zealand batsmen. Before the test match starts, Bumrah gave an interview to his wife Sanjana Ganesan which has gone viral on social media.

In the interview, Jasprit seemed shy in front of his wife, which is also visible in the video and is enjoyed by the fans. When the video starts, Jasprit gets shocked to see his wife taking his interview. Then some of his old pictures of his cricket matches and his wedding were shown to him. Sanjana and Jasprit got married in March this year, in Goa.

During the interview, Sanjana showed him a picture of Jasprit sitting with the Border-Gavaskar trophy, which India had won. Jasprit told that the picture was clicked after the test match and he was not in the team. Bumrah also added that he had faith in the boys and they can achieve victory. All the youngsters performed well in the final match of the series.

Sanjana also showed him a photo in which he has a guitar in his hands, to which Bumrah said, he does not play the guitar, however, he tried to learn to play it but failed. The guitar in the picture is his sister’s and was used only to click a picture.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Next, he was shown a picture of his six-packs, to which he said he just wanted to show his fitness and he had worked hard as a chubby kid in his childhood. Then, a picture of Sanjana and Jasprit’s wedding appeared to which he replied that it was the best day of my life.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here