Javed Miandad Apologises to Imran Khan for Outburst After Nephew Faisal Given Coaching Role

Doing a volte-face, Pakistan's legendary batsman Javed Miandad on Friday apologised to his former teammate Imran Khan, days after slamming his leadership as the country's prime minister. The rapid change of heart happened after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Miandad's nephew, Faisal Iqbal, as one its head coaches for the domestic teams..

PTI |August 22, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
javed miamdad, imran khan, pcb

Doing a volte-face, Pakistan's legendary batsman Javed Miandad on Friday apologised to his former teammate Imran Khan, days after slamming his leadership as the country's prime minister. The rapid change of heart happened after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Miandad's nephew, Faisal Iqbal, as one its head coaches for the domestic teams.

ALSO READ - Javed Miandad is Mentally Unstable, Says Former India Cricketer Madan Lal

Known for his controversial remarks, Miandad apologised to Imran while speaking to ARY News. "If I have offended anyone, I apologise for my words, especially to the prime minister because I was angry about Pakistan's performance in the first Test against England," Miandad said.

Currently touring England, Pakistan lost the first Test by three wickets after having England in a spot of bother, while the rain-marred second match ended in a draw. Miandad added, "I have full respect for prime minister and Pakistan cricket fans all over the world." His latest remarks are a far cry from the words he had used for Imran recently.

On his YouTube channel, Miandad had accused Imran of damaging cricket in the country and even went to extent of challenging him in politics. One of Miandad's issues was the changes and appointments World Cup-winning captain Imran had made in the board since becoming the country's premier.

ALSO READ - Malala's Picture With Pakistan Cricketer Creates Stir, Latter Mistaken as Son of Israeli Defence Minister

He had then said, "I was your captain, you weren't my captain. I'll come to politics and then I'll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like god now. "It is almost like you're the only intelligent person in this country. As if no one else has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people." "You don't care about the country. You came to my home and went out as a prime minister. I challenge you to deny this."

