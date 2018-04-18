Javed Miandad, Chetan Sharma and the 'Unforgettable' Sharjah Six

Batting first, India — riding on Kris Srikkanth (75 off 80), Sunil Gavaskar (92 off 134) and Dilip Vengsarkar's (50 off 64) brilliant performances — posted 245 on the scoreboard.
For Pakistan, Wasim Akram claimed three wickets, while captain Imran Khan took two.
After being set a 246-run target by India, Pakistan were off to a sluggish start as they lost three wickets for 61 runs.
Coming in at No. 4, Javed Miandad steadied the Pakistan innings and slammed a magnificent century.
Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the match.
Miandad scripted a historic victory by smashing Sharma for a six to help his team lift the Asia Cup title.
Miandad in his auto-biography 'Cutting Edge: My Autobiography' has also mentioned that six.
He wrote, "I knew that he would try to bowl a yorker, so I decided to stand just ahead of the crease.....poor Chetan Sharma."
