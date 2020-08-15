Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Javed Miandad is Mentally Unstable, Says Former India Cricketer Madan Lal

These days it has become a trend for Pakistani cricketers to come on social media and make controversial remarks. Pakistani great Javed Miandad too had been resorting to cheap publicity over the months, especially talking about India and its politics. Recently, he also talked about PM Imran Khan and lashed out at him.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
He said– “I was your captain, you weren’t my captain. I’ll come to politics and then I’ll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like God now. It is almost like you’re the only intelligent person in this country as if no one has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people.”

Former India player Madan Lal spoke to Sports Tak and said, “Whatever he is talking, doesn’t make sense, shows how much educated he is. He had previously made a remark on Kashmir as well as our Prime Minister. I feel he is a bit mentally unstable,” said Lal.

Miandad had also slammed Imran over appointment of Wasim Khan as CEO of PCB.

“All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country. You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB,” Miandad had said.

