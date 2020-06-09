Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Javed Miandad Says Doesn't Believe in Comparison of Players, Rates His Era Tough

Legends come and go, but there are only a few in the league of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. India skipper Virat Kohli has taken over the baton from these great players and is continuing the legacy of the run-machines.

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Javed Miandad Says Doesn't Believe in Comparison of Players, Rates His Era Tough

Legends come and go, but there are only a few in the league of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. India skipper Virat Kohli has taken over the baton from these great players and is continuing the legacy of the run-machines.

Comparisons are bound to happen, and that's what has been happening. While Sachin was compared to Gavaskar, now Kohli is compared to Tendulkar. But former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad feels that it is unfair to compare the greats. He went on to say, it's difficult to find another Sachin or Gavaskar and they were a class apart.

ALSO READ | We Robbed Indian Spinners in 1978-79 Test Series, Says Miandad

“If you are talking of the street fighter attitude, then I don’t think you can compare anyone from my era with the present generation. You cannot make another Sunny Gavaskar or Sachin Tendulkar. You can idolise someone but that won’t change an individual’s class or quality. You can’t compare players from different generations,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Telegraph.

Miandad was quick to pint out that he faced the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee, and Jeff Thomson, who at their speeds were difficult to tackle.

“Cricket was tough during my time. We had to face the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee, and Jeff Thomson. They bowled express pace and the wickets were more bouncier and faster. You had to adapt to different conditions and how quickly you acclimatised defined your class,” he added.

ALSO READ | Miandad Comments Upset my Father During Pakistan Tour, Reveals Irfan

Talking about the modern-day great, Miandad said, “The nature of wickets and conditions has also changed. You can’t compare a Virat or a Steve Smith or Babar Azam… All are good but there’s still some difference in quality. The ones who deliver consistently and in different conditions go on to become greats.”

But he went on to laud the efforts of Kohli, who is the only batsman in the top-10 rankings across all formats.

“It’s the lasting impression that a player leaves that helps him stand out. That is why people still talk about Gavaskar or Tendulkar. If you make four centuries and then four ducks, people will remember the centuries. No one can score a hundred in every innings and you have to learn from mistakes. Virat, in that respect, has been admirable,” Miandad signed off.

Babar AzamJaved Miandadsteve smithsunil gavaskarvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more