Jay Shah And Former Cricketers Applaud Virat Kohli For His Glorious Tenure as Test Captain

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has congratulated Virat Kohli for his tremendous tenure as Team India Test captain. Kohli, on Saturday, announced that he has stepped down from the position of India Test captain. The announcement came after India’s heartbreaking Test series defeat to South Africa. Kohli took over the Test captaincy charge after MS Dhoni announced retirement from the longest format. India were ranked 7th when he was named the captain and he stepped down with India topping the Test rankings.

The BCCI secretary took to Twitter and hailed Kohli for bringing a fitness revolution in the Indian team which helped it in some exemplary performances in both home and overseas conditions.

“Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

Kohli’s teammate from the 2011 World Cup triumph Suresh Raina was shocked with Kohli’s decision but he said he respects his call.

“Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player," Raina Tweeted.

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also congratulated Kohli for his time as Team India captain.

“#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain. #CricketTwitter," he tweeted.

#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022

Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra were in shock as they reacted to Kohli’s announcement through Twitter.

Kohli stepped down as Test Captain— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2022

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also pointed out the impact Kohli had as a captain and said his name will always be up there whenever there is talk of Indian cricket captains.

“Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli‘s name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli," he wrote.

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Wasim Jaffer talked about the emergence of the Indian Test team in overseas conditions under Kohli’s captaincy.

“When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli," he wrote

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Earlier, last year, Kohli relinquished the T20I captaincy after the ICC T20 World Cup and later was sacked as ODI captain as the selectors wanted a single captain for the white-ball formats. Rohit Sharma was named the captain of India’s white-ball formats. Meanwhile, nobody was expecting Kohli to quit Test captaincy at this time as his latest announcement shocked the cricketing world.

