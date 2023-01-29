BCCI Announces Rs 5 Crore Prize Money For Shafali Verma and Co After Historic U-19 T20 WC Triumph

Team India’s young brigade scripted history on Sunday by winning the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title. Shafali Verma and Co. produced a dominating show in the summit clash against England women’s team to lift the prestigious trophy. It was a one-sided affair where India bundled out England for just 68 after Shafali opted to bowl first. The Women in Blue didn’t find much difficulty chasing the target as they won the match by seven wickets with 6 overs to spare.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was elated with India’s historic triumph as he announced the Rs 5 crore prize money for Women’s U19 cricket team and support staff.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Shah also invited Shafali and Co. to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as he wants the team’s young women to celebrate the triumph in a big way.

“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration. @BCCI @BCCIWomen" Shah tweeted.

Earlier, right after India’s victory over England, Shah hailed the young cricketers’ strong character and temperament on the big stage as they totally dominated the opposition in the finale.

“Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup. This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, The Indian bowlers produced a collective effort with the ball to bundle out England for just 68. Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra claimed two wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Sonam Yadav shared one scalp each to dismantle the English batting line-up.

Soumya Tiwari remained unbeaten on 24 for India to help India chase the target easily. Gongadi Trisha also scored 24 runs but she was dismissed just three runs before the historic moment.

