Jay Shah's Response To Matthew Wade Six Trends On Social Media | WATCH VIDEO

Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade could not to do much in the final match against Rajasthan Royals in terms of batting but he did manage to hit an outstanding six during his short stay at the crease. And such was the nature of the shot that even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah expressed his amazement. Gujarat eventually defeated Rajasthan in the final by seven wickets to lift the prestigious IPL title in their debut season.

Jay Shah’s reaction says it all. The BCCI secretary, who was sitting beside actor Akshay Kumar and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, seemed to have enjoyed the monster hit.

After the match, Jay Shah in his tweet, congratulated Gujarat Titans and skipper Hardik Pandya. “Congratulations to Hardik Pandya & Gujarat Titans for winning the IPL in the very first season & in front of their home crowd at the magnificent Shri Narendra Modi Stadium. This has been a truly memorable season with our fans back in the stadium, celebrating every moment,” Shah had written in his post.

On the fourth delivery of the fourth over by Rajasthan pacer

Prasidh Krishna, Wade hit a massive six. The southpaw picked a length ball and smashed it over the backward square leg region. But unfortunately, Wade’s innings came to an end in the very next over as New Zealand pacer Trent Boult managed to dismiss the wicketkeeper-batter. Wade wanted to play a flick but his mistimed effort produced an edge and Riyan Parag made no mistake in taking the catch.

In this year’s IPL, the 34-year-old Wade amassed 157 runs from 10 matches. His strike rate in the 15th season of IPL has been 113.77.

In the IPL finals, Rajasthan managed to register a paltry total of 130/9 in 20 overs. Opener Jos Buttler (39 runs off 35 balls) was the highest scorer for his side. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya produced a stunning bowling display as he picked up three wickets conceding just 17 runs in his four overs.

Gujarat, during the run chase, did lose their wicketkeeper-batter] Wriddhiman Saha (5 runs off 7 balls) in the second over but Shubman Gill (45 not out off 43 balls) and Pandya (34 off 30 balls) exhibited a solid show to

help their side in reaching a comfortable position. David Miller (32 not out off 19 balls) played a match-winning knock as Gujarat reached the target with 11 balls to spare.

Matthew Wade did fail to do anything significant in the final but fans on Twitter did not forget to talk about him. A user talked about Wade’s recent achievements. In the post he

wrote, “Last six months for Matthew Wade.. T20 World Cup winner, IPL winner.”

Last year, in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, Wade played a match-winning knock of 41 (not out) off 17 balls against Pakistan. During his blistering innings, Wade had hit two boundaries and four sixes. In the final, Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch the T20 World Cup title.

