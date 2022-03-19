Jay Shah's Term as ACC President Extended by a Year; Asia Cup 2022 to Commence From August 27

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced that the Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September. The tournament will be played in T20 format this year and the qualifier for the same will commence from August 20 this year. The big decision was taken during the ACC’s Annual General Meeting where president Jay Shah was present with board representatives of other Asian cricket teams including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," ACC said in the statement.

The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards.— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 19, 2022

The council members also made a big decision to extend Jay Shah’s tenure as the ACC president. Shah, who is also BCCI secretary, will now lead the ACC until 2024 AGM.

Advertisement

“The ACC Members unanimously decided that the tenure of Mr. @JayShah as ACC President and that of the Executive Board along with its Committees will continue until the 2024 AGM @BCCI @TheRealPCB @BCBtigers @ACBofficials @ThakurArunS," ACC stated.

AGM Update: The ACC Members unanimously decided that the tenure of Mr. @JayShah as ACC President and that of the Executive Board along with its Committees will continue until the 2024 AGM @BCCI @TheRealPCB @BCBtigers @ACBofficials @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/ah8FKIQ7D4— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 19, 2022

Addressing the AGM, Shah said the ACC’s key focus would be to carry forward the development of the sport in the region. “We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women’s cricket and the multiple grassroot tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year," Shah said.

“The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon," he added. Shah’s extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva and the nomination was backed unanimously by all the members of the ACC.

“I would like to thank all of my esteemed colleagues at the ACC for reposing their faith in me and considering me worthy to carry on all the work we had begun," Shah said. “I humbly accept this honour and I am committed to working hard with a view to organise, develop and promote our beloved sport of cricket in the region, aiding the ACC to steadily grow in stature," he added.

In the AGM meeting, ACC upgraded the Qatar Cricket Association membership from Associate to Full Member.

“ACC would like to congratulate Qatar Cricket Association, who membership has been upgraded from Associate to ACC Full Member status," the statement released.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here