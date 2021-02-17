CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Jayant Yadav Marries Disha Chawla; Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates

Jayant Yadav Marries Disha Chawla; Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates

Jayant Yadav debuted in the longest format of the game against England in 2016 and has featured in four Tests for India.

Jayant Yadav Marries Disha Chawla; Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates

India all-rounder Jayant Yadav tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Disha Chawla on February 16. The wedding ceremony was a low-key family affair. The couple got engaged in November2019. The Haryana cricketer announced his marriage on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with his wife. He captioned the post, "Better together," followed by a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jayant Yadav (@jyadav19)

Soon after Jayant revealed the happy news, members of the cricket fraternity and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. The all-rounder was congratulated by his state-mate and Indian spin wizard, Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner, who was one of the first in the cricket fraternity to extend wishes to the couple, shared pictures from the wedding ceremony and wished them a happy married life.

Jayant Yadav debuted in the longest format of the game against England in 2016 and has featured in four Tests for India. He announced himself in the international circuit and scalped four wickets in his maiden Test. He scored his maiden century in his third Test in Vizag. The 31-year-old played his only One-Day International against New Zealand back in 2016. He picked up a wicket in four overs he bowled. In the domestic T20 tournament, Jayant picked up seven wickets and a four-wicket haul against Mumbai.

Last year, Jayant played in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians. He dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the final against Delhi Capitals that helped the side to a record-extending fifth IPL title. Ahead of the upcoming edition of IPL player auction, Jayant has been retained by the franchise. He was last seen in action in the recentlyconcluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took seven wickets from the six matches he played.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches