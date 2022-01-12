Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar For South Africa ODIs, Navdeep Saini Added as Injury Cover For Mohammed Siraj

Allrounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa after contracting coronavirus. Sundar was to travel to South Africa to link up with the India squad but will now be replaced by spinner Jayant Yadav.

“Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad," BCCI said in a media release.

The BCCI selection committee has also added right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained during the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The hamstring injury ruled Siraj out of the ongoing third Test in Cape Town with Umesh Yadav replacing him in the eleven. The three-match Test series is currently locked at one-all with South Africa bouncing back in Johannesburg after losing the first match in Centurion.

The ODI series will get underway from January 19 with the first two matches to be played at Boland Park. The third and final match will be held in Cape Town.

India’s ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

