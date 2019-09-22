Rajkot: Jaydev Shah was elected president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while its former media manager Himanshu Shah is the new secretary.
A media advisory issued here on Saturday informed that the newly-elected president played 120 first class matches
before announcing his retirement from all forms of the game in 2018.
Jaydev is the son of former BCCI secretary and veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah, and has captained
Saurashtra 110 times, which is a domestic cricket record.
Varesh Sinha, the electoral officer of Saurashtra Cricket Association, declared the names of the office-bearers
and apex council members, the release stated.
The apex council members and office-bearers are elected as per the new constitution of Saurashtra Cricket Association in keeping with the Supreme Court's judgments, it added.
New Office Bearers:
Jaydev Shah: President
Dipak Lakhani: Vice President
Himanshu Shah: Hon. Secretary
Karan Shah: Hon. Joint Secretary
Shyam Raichura: Treasurer
Apex Council Members: Nilesh Doshi, Jayveer Shah, Vikrant Worah, Abhishek Talatiya, Raju Shah, Abhishek Kamdar,
Dr Hiren Kothari, Chana Mori, Mihir Shah, Mahesh Kotecha and Hemant Shah
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jaydev Shah Elected Saurashtra Cricket Association President
Jaydev Shah was elected president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while its former media manager Himanshu Shah is the new secretary.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings