Jaydev Unadkat Among Players Released By Rajasthan Royals as Team Announces Squad

Rajasthan Royals released as many as 11 players ahead of the of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, including left-arm fast bowler Jaidev Unadkat. The auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19.
Last season, Unadkat featured in 11 games and took 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.66. Other players that have been released include Aryaman Birla, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Liam Livingstone, Oshane Thomas, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny and Sudhesan Midhun.
Ajinkya Rahane has also joined Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals, and Steve Smith has been appointed captain of the team.
Fast-bowler Dhawan Kulkarni and batsman Krishnappa Gowtham have been traded to Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively. Meanwhile, fast-bowler Ankit Rajpoot has joined RR from KXIP.
Players Released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.
Players Retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot
