Jaydev Unadkat Gets India Call Up After 12 Years, Wife’s Post Says It All

Jaydev Unadkat has been called up for the Indian side after 12 years for the Bangladesh test series. The 31-year-old pacer comes into this team as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami. Celebrating Unadkat’s call up to the Indian squad after a decade, his wife Rinny Kantaria posted a picture, declaring that she is “proud.” In the photo, Unadkat can be seen holding his India jersey with a smile on his face.

“That proud wife moment,” read the caption.

Unadkat made his Test debut for India against South Africa at the Centurion way back in 2010. After a long wait, the Saurashtra bowler will finally get his chance to wear the Indian jersey on the big stage once again.

While he got limited opportunities on the Indian side, Jaydev Unadkat has been a menacing presence in domestic cricket. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer has taken a total of 353 wickets from 96 First Class matches to date at an average of 23.04 with an impressive economy of just 2.94.

The pacer enjoyed an excellent 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season for Saurashtra, taking 67 wickets during that time. He guided his side to their first-ever Ranji Trophy that season. The pacer played a crucial role in helping them lift the recently concluded Vijay Hazare trophy with his exploits.

Apart from this, Unadkat has also been a sturdy presence in the Indian Premier league. In 91 matches across all seasons of the IPL, the Saurashtra pacer has taken 91 wickets to date. His best season in the IPL was in 2017, uprooting 24 wickets from 12 matches for the Rising Pune Giants. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for a sum of INR 1.3 crores in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Unadkat also could not hold his excitement to finally get a chance to don the Indian jersey. He tweeted, “Okay, looks like it’s real! This one’s for all those who have kept believing & supporting me. I am grateful.”

The Indian side lost the ODI series against Bangladesh and the two-match test series can be the perfect path to revenge. There are a couple more absentees as Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma are ruled out of the squad due to injuries.

KL Rahul will be leading the side in the absence of Sharma, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara will act as his deputy. The first test match between India and Bangladesh will start on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

