Jaydev Unadkat Will Give Away Ten Percent of IPL Salary to Help Procure Medical Resources

Rajasthan Royals Seamer Jaydev Unadkat had donated ten percent of his salary to help procure medical resources as India fight the second wave of Coronavirus. The nation has been reporting daily cases upto three lakhs during this unprecedented health crisis and cricketers are too doing their bit.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd

— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021

“I would like to share something that I have been feeling over the last couple of weeks. Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are in this position to play cricket. I know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both. “Yet, I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation. All I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times. It brings joy to many. My heart goes out to those affected in these times. Please stay strong. Let us all come together, contribute and help each other in whatever way we can.”

He said in a video posted on his Twitter profile. Earlier a lot of people including cricketers provided financial aid in India’s fight against Covid-19.

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has become the latest among his peers to pitch in towards India’s fight against COVID-19 after he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary. The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.

‘Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,’ he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.

