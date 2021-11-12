Jaydev Unadkat's Cryptic Tweet a Jibe at Selectors After Repeated India Snubs?

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has taken a dig at Indian selectors for another snub from the national side. India are set to play New Zealand in a three match T20I series and a two match Test series. In an apparent reference to Hardik Pandya, who hogged all the limelight for his inability to bowl in ICC T20 World Cup, Unadkat posted a video where he can be seen slamming Mohammed Siraj for six in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. ‘Just another pacer who can bat,’ he said in the tweet in an apparent reference to the selection of Hardik Pandya as he was someone who was termed as the bowling all-rounder.

Unadkat has taken the route taken by Ambati Rayudu two years back. Back then, he was dropped from ICC Cricket World Cup squad in favour of Vijay Shankar who was termed as three dimesntional cricketer by then Chairman of Selector MSK Prasad.

Just another pace bowler who can bat.. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FlIEns2JB6— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 12, 2021

Earlier Unadkat had reacted to his snub from Sri Lanka tour as well. “At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I’ve fortunately gathered, I’m only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that’s not gonna be soon, sure!)

“Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I’ll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I’m out there on the field. I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game. and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on,” wrote Unadkat earlier.

