Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Jeet Raval's Straight Drive Ricochets Off Bowler's Head for a Six

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 22, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Jeet Raval's Straight Drive Ricochets Off Bowler's Head for a Six

Jeet Raval and the umpire checks on Andrew Ellis (Photo Credit: NZC)

The Auckland Aces rode on Jeet Raval’s brilliant 149 to beat Canterbury and seal a place in the final of the Ford Trophy. But more than Raval’s century, it will be the massive knock that bowler Andrew Ellis took on his head that will remain etched in the memory of those who watched the game. A full blooded straight drive from Raval hit Ellis on the head and flew to the boundary as the umpire signalled six.

A journalist took to Twitter to post the video which read: “That is one tough nut. The stroke was recorded as 6, one bounce off Andrew Ellis's scone. Passed the concussion test & carried on....😬 #FordTrophy”




The umpire initially signalled a boundary before changing his signal to a six.

Speaking of the event, Raval told NZC: "Whenever anybody gets hit in the head, your immediate concern is for the person and I was worried Andrew had hurt himself. But thankfully it soon looked like he hadn't been injured by what had seemed a nasty blow. He's a true Cantab, a very tough nut, and it was a relief for me to see him carry on and complete the game without any visible effects. My hope for him is that he won't experience any delayed concussion. It's certainly not pleasant for anyone to experience that in a game."

Also Watch

Andrew Elliscricketford trophyJeet Ravalnew zealand
First Published: February 22, 2018, 10:51 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking