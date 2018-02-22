Jeet Raval's Straight Drive Ricochets Off Bowler's Head for a Six

A journalist took to Twitter to post the video which read: “That is one tough nut. The stroke was recorded as 6, one bounce off Andrew Ellis's scone. Passed the concussion test & carried on....😬 #FordTrophy”
The umpire initially signalled a boundary before changing his signal to a six.
Speaking of the event, Raval told NZC: "Whenever anybody gets hit in the head, your immediate concern is for the person and I was worried Andrew had hurt himself. But thankfully it soon looked like he hadn't been injured by what had seemed a nasty blow. He's a true Cantab, a very tough nut, and it was a relief for me to see him carry on and complete the game without any visible effects. My hope for him is that he won't experience any delayed concussion. It's certainly not pleasant for anyone to experience that in a game."
First Published: February 22, 2018, 10:51 AM IST