England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin-bowling consultant for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.
Patel will replace former Pakistan star Saqlain Mushtaq and will bring in a local perspective for the five-match T20I series.
Interestingly, Patel is still an active player and will have to miss the first three rounds of the Plunket Shield matches for the coaching stint.
"The opportunity came up and I spoke to Cricket Wellington and they were very positive about me doing that, firstly for my development beyond playing and it gives other guys an opportunity to perform in my place which is part of handing over the mantle."
"I don't know how it's going to pan out, I don't even know if I'll be any good at it. But I really want to give it a good go. I think I've got some attributes that can help some guys," Patel said.
"For me looking at what's next, you've got to tap into these opportunities when they arise because they don't arise all the time. To work with England is huge and I'm so grateful that this has come about, now it's up to me what I do with it."
The 39-year-old will be working with experienced Adil Rashid and uncapped Matt Parkinson in the series.
He has played 79 games across all formats and picked 130 wickets for New Zealand.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jeetan Patel Joins England Think Tank as Spin-bowling Consultant for T20I Series
England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin-bowling consultant for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Andy Flower Leaves England Cricket After 12 Years
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Mo Bobat Appointed ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings