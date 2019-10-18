Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Jeetan Patel Joins England Think Tank as Spin-bowling Consultant for T20I Series

England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin-bowling consultant for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |October 18, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Jeetan Patel Joins England Think Tank as Spin-bowling Consultant for T20I Series

England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin-bowling consultant for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand.

Patel will replace former Pakistan star Saqlain Mushtaq and will bring in a local perspective for the five-match T20I series.

Interestingly, Patel is still an active player and will have to miss the first three rounds of the Plunket Shield matches for the coaching stint.

"The opportunity came up and I spoke to Cricket Wellington and they were very positive about me doing that, firstly for my development beyond playing and it gives other guys an opportunity to perform in my place which is part of handing over the mantle."

"I don't know how it's going to pan out, I don't even know if I'll be any good at it. But I really want to give it a good go. I think I've got some attributes that can help some guys," Patel said.

"For me looking at what's next, you've got to tap into these opportunities when they arise because they don't arise all the time. To work with England is huge and I'm so grateful that this has come about, now it's up to me what I do with it."

The 39-year-old will be working with experienced Adil Rashid and uncapped Matt Parkinson in the series.

He has played 79 games across all formats and picked 130 wickets for New Zealand.

Jeetan Patelnew zealand vs england

Related stories

Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Jofra Archer Wants England to Build On World Cup Legacy

Andy Flower Leaves England Cricket After 12 Years
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 3:21 PM IST

Andy Flower Leaves England Cricket After 12 Years

Mo Bobat Appointed ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 2:08 PM IST

Mo Bobat Appointed ECB Performance Director for Men's Cricket

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more