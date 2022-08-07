'Jem' Of A Win That'll Remain In Our 'Smriti': Twitteratis Applaud India Women's CWG Semi-Final Win

Indian Women managed to beat England by four runs in a nerve-wrenching match to enter the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In a thrilling semi-final clash, England needed 14 runs from the final over but Sneh Rana aced her job and assured at least a silver medal in Birmingham.

Batting first, India posted 164/5 but in the run chase, the hosts were restricted to only 160/6 in 20 overs by the Indian bowlers.

It was a splendid bowling show from Rana in Birmingham. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a brave call in the semi-finals clash as she preferred Rana over in-form Renuka Singh to bowl the tough overs. The off-spinner did her work and didn’t disappoint her captain a bit.

In the 18th over, Rana gave just three runs which shifted the momentum completely in India’s favour. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar also did a good job in the penultimate over as England lost their skipper Natalie Sciver for 41 off 43. Sciver got run out as pressure was mounting on the hosts to score quick runs.

However, the hosts failed to chase 14 runs in the final over and India paved their path for final clash against Australia.

After India’s stunning win, Twitteratis applauded India Women for their skill and confidence. Here’s a look at how they congratulated the team:

A historic moment for Indian Women’s Cricket as #TeamIndia marches into the final of the Commonwealth Games beating hosts England in a thrilling semi-final. Well done, #TeamIndia! We are all very proud of you. Let’s aim for the gold! @BCCIwomen#CWC2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/nJhFI2dU2J — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 6, 2022

A 'Jem' of a win that'll remain in our 'Smriti' for a long time. Beating England in August extra special 😊 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/dnsfKsmbLP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 6, 2022

Congratulations on making it to the Finals #TeamIndia 👏🏼 All the very best for the 🥇 Match! #B2022 #CWG2022 #PPpedia — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 6, 2022

To come.back and win after that start by England is a fantastic result. Dream of gold? #ENGvIND — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 6, 2022

That’s a brilliant win by India! Hopefully I wake to see Aus is meeting you in the gold medal match 😎 Well played girls! #CWG2022 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 6, 2022

India women in the 🥇 match👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) August 6, 2022

Saturday was a challenging day for India as they got penalised for slow over rate and were allowed to keep only three fielders outside the circle in the last over. Captain Kaur decided to pull all three of them on the leg-side. England’s middle order batters had no answer to Rana’s bowling. In-form Katherine Brunt came to march England to the finish line but got back to pavilion on a duck in the 20th over.

In batting, Smriti Mandhana was elegant as she scored 61 off 32. Jemimah Rodrigues also made crucial contribution with unbeaten useful 44 off 31 to power India to a healthy 164 for 5.

Australia also had a great semis clash with New Zealand as they managed to beat Kiwis by 5 wickets. It was a close clash between the two but Australia emerged victorious. The Yellow side has been phenomenal throughout the Games as they have remained unbeaten in all their matches. Ahead of the finals clash, they would be eyeing to clinch the gold medal.

