Jemimah Rodrigues and Dinesh Karthik engage in hilarious banter on Twitter

Indian women’s team star Jemimah Rodrigues has been lighting up The Hundred Women’s tournament with her batting skills in England. The 20-year-old has been in impressive form with the willow for her side Northern Superchargers and has amassed 241 runs in five innings so far. Recently, the star batter took some time out and tried her hands at commentary for the first time during the ongoing The Hundred tournament. Its no surprise that Rodrigues’ not only hogged all the limelight, but also impressed one and all with her antics.

Rodrigues made her commentary debut during the match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit, in the ongoing tournament. She had the likes of Mark Butcher and Nasser Hussain among others for company in the commentary box and was seen enjoying every bit of it. After the game, she took to social media to express her delight about her wonderful off-field experience with the mic.

“What an experience! Thanks, SkyCricket for having me in the Commentary Box today. PS: Stay tuned, something exciting is coming up,” she tweeted.

What an experience!!! Thanks @SkyCricket for having me in the Comm Box today 🤩PS: Stay tuned… something exciting coming up 🎸🎤 @markbutcher72 #TheHundred #CommBoxDebut pic.twitter.com/zrIy12hCQJ— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 10, 2021

Meanwhile, India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is also enjoying his commentary assignments in England, commended Rodrigues for the same.

“Well done. You were fabulous. Good to see you follow the ‘ONLY’ rule in the Commentary box as well,” Karthik tweeted.

Well done. You were fab . Good to see you follow the ONLY rule in the Comms box as well 👏👍🏽— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 11, 2021

Rodrigues thanked Karthik and in a following tweet asked him about the rule. “Thanks DK! But rules? What rule? No one informed me that there were rules?” she tweeted back.

Thanks DK!! 🙌🏼But rule? What rule? No one informed me that there were rules?! 😵— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

“Never ever listen to anything Nasser Hussain or Rob Key have to say ‘ONLYRULE’," Karthik wrote in the following tweet.

The women’s batting star was quick to respond and trolled Karthik with her cheeky response.

Rodrigues quoted Karthik’s ‘Only Rule’ reply and told him that she was informed the same by Butcher and Nasser as well about him.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that's EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z4G4HU5r8B— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

Rob Key also joined the banter and trolled Karthik on his sartorial choices.

“She was hammering your dress sense. Sold the house and kept the curtains with his shirts. A great quote from Jemimah Rodrigues,” Key added to the funny.

She was hammering ur dress sense #justsaying “sold the house kept the curtains with his shirts “ great quote form @JemiRodrigues — Rob Key (@robkey612) August 11, 2021

Karthik in his punchy style replied back saying, “She hasn’t even thought of that until you’ve put that tweet here. Don’t shoot off her shoulders.”

She hasn't even thought of that until you've put that tweet here. Don't shoot of her shoulders .p.s - did you see that selfie your forehead took with her 🤣 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 11, 2021

It looks like Rodrigues is enjoying her outings in England at the moment and seems to be in good space on and off the field too.

