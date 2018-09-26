Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil Among Big Movers in Women's T20I Rankings

Loading...
The feat is particularly impressive given that Rodrigues made her debut in February and has just played 14 T20 matches for India. Her exploits in Sri Lanka gave her a boost of 518 ranking points and her ranking sky rocketed by 46 places.
The ICC Women's World T20 will be hosted by the West Indies in November and both Sri Lanka and India will be satisfied with the performance of their stars and upcoming players.
India's wicket-keeper, Tanya Bhatia, shot up 32 places to No. 82 in the batting rankings while Radha Yadav jumped 56 spots to No. 59, Arundhati Reddy to No.106 and Deepti Sharma to No. 31 in the bowling rankings. Sharma also rose 12 places to No. 33 amongst all-rounders. Anuja Patil is now India's highest ranked all-rounder in the format at No. 12.
Poonam Yadav retained her No. 2 ranking amongst bowlers (behind Australia's Megan Schutt). The leg-spinner picked 8 wickets in the series and overtook Jhulan Goswami as the highest T20I wicket-taker of all-time for India. She is at a career-high 646 points.
Harmanpreet Kaur, whose heroics in the final T20I (63 in 38 balls) helped India sweep the series, climbed to No 6.
The Sri-Lankan all-rounders also gained places. Captain Chamari Atapattu and former captain Shashikala Siriwardene were not only the highest aggregate run-getters but also the highest wicket-takers in the series for the hosts. Siriwardene and Athapaththu jumped to 17th and 18th positions among all-rounders.
Nilakshi de Silva jumped 42 spots to be No.91 in the batting rankings.
Stafanie Taylor is the highest ranked in the world amongst batters. She leads Suzie Bates by two points. Hayley Matthews leads her teammates Taylor and Dottin on the all-rounders' rankings.
