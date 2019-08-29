Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 5: ROU VS LUX

upcoming
ROU ROU
LUX LUX

Antigua

30 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 6: CZE VS TUR

upcoming
CZE CZE
TUR TUR

Antigua

30 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Continues Her Scoring Spree for Yorkshire Diamonds

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Continues Her Scoring Spree for Yorkshire Diamonds

Following her match-winning century in the last match against Southern Vipers, Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues continued her form and scored a first innings half-century against Western Storm at Taunton on Wednesday to help her team Yorkshire Diamonds to victory.

Rodrigues scored 60 from just 27 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, while putting up a partnership of 79 runs for the third wicket with Hollie Armitage. Her innings helped the Diamonds to put up a first innings score of 104/4 in the rain hit tie which was reduced to 10 overs per side.

In reply, Western Storm, who were so far unbeaten in their opening nine games of the Kia Women’s Super League put up a brave fight and took the match to the last over, courtesy an unbroken stand of 76 for the fourth wicket between Fran Wilson and Sofie Luff. But Diamonds pacer Beth Langston held her nerve in the final over and contained the two batsmen, leading her side to victory by 5 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues was declared man of the match for her superb performance, which added to a growing list of impressive performances in the league. In the ten matches she has played for Yorkshire Diamonds so far, Rodrigues has registered scores of 4, 20, 2, 28, 58, 42*, 32, 43*, 112* and 60, and has brought her T20 average to 30 in 21 innings overall.

Courtesy the win, Yorkshire Diamonds now sit at the fourth position in the table, with five wins and five losses on 20 points.

Jemimah RodriguesKia Super LeagueWestern Stormyorkshire diamonds

Related stories

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Unbeaten 112 to Take Yorkshire Diamonds to Victory
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 11:39 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Unbeaten 112 to Take Yorkshire Diamonds to Victory

Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert

Jemimah Rodrigues – Prodigy to Sure Footed Star at Blink of an Eye
Sarah Waris | May 11, 2019, 7:18 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues – Prodigy to Sure Footed Star at Blink of an Eye

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

LUX v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

TUR v CZE
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...