Following her match-winning century in the last match against Southern Vipers, Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues continued her form and scored a first innings half-century against Western Storm at Taunton on Wednesday to help her team Yorkshire Diamonds to victory.
Rodrigues scored 60 from just 27 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes, while putting up a partnership of 79 runs for the third wicket with Hollie Armitage. Her innings helped the Diamonds to put up a first innings score of 104/4 in the rain hit tie which was reduced to 10 overs per side.
In reply, Western Storm, who were so far unbeaten in their opening nine games of the Kia Women’s Super League put up a brave fight and took the match to the last over, courtesy an unbroken stand of 76 for the fourth wicket between Fran Wilson and Sofie Luff. But Diamonds pacer Beth Langston held her nerve in the final over and contained the two batsmen, leading her side to victory by 5 runs.
Jemimah Rodrigues was declared man of the match for her superb performance, which added to a growing list of impressive performances in the league. In the ten matches she has played for Yorkshire Diamonds so far, Rodrigues has registered scores of 4, 20, 2, 28, 58, 42*, 32, 43*, 112* and 60, and has brought her T20 average to 30 in 21 innings overall.
Courtesy the win, Yorkshire Diamonds now sit at the fourth position in the table, with five wins and five losses on 20 points.
Jemimah Rodrigues Continues Her Scoring Spree for Yorkshire Diamonds
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
