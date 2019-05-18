Jemimah Rodrigues Enjoys Her Time Off Playing Hockey

Loading...
Jemimah enjoyed her off day on Friday (May 17) by playing hockey with her pet ‘Theo’. She even shared a video of the same on Twitter.
A lil' bit of #hockey on my day off with Theo, the 'Goodest Boy' in town! 🐶 #WhoLetTheDogsOut #dayoff pic.twitter.com/YQm7L42Cr1
— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 18, 2019
Having grown up playing different sports in her childhood, Jemimah is quite familiar with sports other than cricket. She has even represented her state in hockey in the past.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, She looks up to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma as her idol. No doubt she tends to go all bonkers with the bat sometimes and her knock of 77* from 48 balls against Velocity was a prime example of the same.
With the Women's World T20 scheduled to take place in February next year, Jemimah is expected to be an integral part of India’s batting order. India came really close last year as they bowed out in the semi-finals and would be aiming to win their first title this time around.
