Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert

That Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is multi-talented is well documented. The young star is not only a professional cricketer but also a hockey player, and as has been recently discovered by her Yorkshire Diamonds teammates, she can play the guitar and sing too.
Jemimah, who is in her first stint in English county cricket with the Diamonds in the Kia Super League, performed for her teammates on the bus on the way back from Guildford.
In a video released by Yorkshire, Jemimah can be seen strumming the guitar and singing for her teammates.
The English side's official Twitter handle captioned the video, "Entertainment for our road trip to Guildford."
Entertainment for our road trip to Guildford pic.twitter.com/pN2NjDHBIV— Yorkshire Diamonds💎 (@YorksDiamonds) August 19, 2019
Jemimah 'liked' the post and replied: "Thank you all for joining me on my mini concert. Tickets for my next show will be out soon."
In the past, Jemimah has also displayed her hockey skills in an online video which was 'liked' by Hockey India.
The young cricketer sang the Bollywood song, Aye Khuda from the movie Paathshaala.
And in a reply to an appreciation tweet about her concert, Jemimah wrote, “Can't confirm or deny this "concert" right now, but here's a fun fact instead: The best part about singing Hindi songs for my team @YorksDiamonds is that no one even knows if im singing the correct lyrics or not hahaha”
On Tuesday, against Surrey Stars, Jemimah played a match-winning knock of 42 off 33 balls as Yorkshire won by 5 wickets.
