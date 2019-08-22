Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert

That Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is multi-talented is well documented. The young star is not only a professional cricketer but also a hockey player, and as has been recently discovered by her Yorkshire Diamonds teammates, she can play the guitar and sing too.

Jemimah, who is in her first stint in English county cricket with the Diamonds in the Kia Super League, performed for her teammates on the bus on the way back from Guildford.

In a video released by Yorkshire, Jemimah can be seen strumming the guitar and singing for her teammates.

The English side's official Twitter handle captioned the video, "Entertainment for our road trip to Guildford."

Jemimah 'liked' the post and replied: "Thank you all for joining me on my mini concert. Tickets for my next show will be out soon."

In the past, Jemimah has also displayed her hockey skills in an online video which was 'liked' by Hockey India.

The young cricketer sang the Bollywood song, Aye Khuda from the movie Paathshaala.

And in a reply to an appreciation tweet about her concert, Jemimah wrote, “Can't confirm or deny this "concert" right now, but here's a fun fact instead: The best part about singing Hindi songs for my team @YorksDiamonds is that no one even knows if im singing the correct lyrics or not hahaha”

On Tuesday, against Surrey Stars, Jemimah played a match-winning knock of 42 off 33 balls as Yorkshire won by 5 wickets.​

Jemimah RodriguesKia Super LeagueOff The Fieldyorkshire diamonds

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 1 September, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 3 September, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 6 September, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...