Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

West Indies need 404 runs to win, MIN. 39.4 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 12: CAY VS BER

upcoming
CAY CAY
BER BER

Antigua

26 Aug, 201900:00 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Unbeaten 112 to Take Yorkshire Diamonds to Victory

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Unbeaten 112 to Take Yorkshire Diamonds to Victory

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues helped her Kia Women’s Super League side Yorkshire Diamonds beat Southern Vipers off the last ball of the innings, making a scintillating 112*.

Vipers took the early advantage batting in the first innings, with Dannielle Wyatt seemingly in a destructive mood, making 42 off just 20 balls before she was dismissed. Her captain Suzie Bates kept the momentum going, making 47 runs. With the foundation set, the Vipers would then go on to post 184/4, a daunting target.

It was made even more daunting by the fact that the diamonds lost two early wickets, those of their two most important batters in Lauren Winfield and Australian Alyssa Healy.

But it was at that time that the young Rodrigues stepped in and took charge of proceedings, stringing together a 90 run partnership for the third wicket with Hollie Armitage. Her innings was littered with fours and sixes as she took the attack to the Vipers’ bowlers.

However, Armitage was dismissed, and the Diamonds went on to lose two more quick wickets, with Rodrigues still managing to hold fort at the other end.

Just when Rodrigues needed a reliable partner at the other end, Leigh Kasparek stitched together another tidy partnership of 49 runs along with Rodrigues, taking them to within just 10 runs of the target.

In the last over, with 10 required and Suzie Bates bowling at the other end, Rodrigues scored her first T20 century en-route scoring the first nine runs of the over and leveling the scores, before tail ender Linsey Smith scored the winning runs off the last ball.

