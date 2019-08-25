Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues helped her Kia Women’s Super League side Yorkshire Diamonds beat Southern Vipers off the last ball of the innings, making a scintillating 112*.
Vipers took the early advantage batting in the first innings, with Dannielle Wyatt seemingly in a destructive mood, making 42 off just 20 balls before she was dismissed. Her captain Suzie Bates kept the momentum going, making 47 runs. With the foundation set, the Vipers would then go on to post 184/4, a daunting target.
It was made even more daunting by the fact that the diamonds lost two early wickets, those of their two most important batters in Lauren Winfield and Australian Alyssa Healy.
But it was at that time that the young Rodrigues stepped in and took charge of proceedings, stringing together a 90 run partnership for the third wicket with Hollie Armitage. Her innings was littered with fours and sixes as she took the attack to the Vipers’ bowlers.
However, Armitage was dismissed, and the Diamonds went on to lose two more quick wickets, with Rodrigues still managing to hold fort at the other end.
Just when Rodrigues needed a reliable partner at the other end, Leigh Kasparek stitched together another tidy partnership of 49 runs along with Rodrigues, taking them to within just 10 runs of the target.
In the last over, with 10 required and Suzie Bates bowling at the other end, Rodrigues scored her first T20 century en-route scoring the first nine runs of the over and leveling the scores, before tail ender Linsey Smith scored the winning runs off the last ball.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Jemimah Rodrigues Scores Unbeaten 112 to Take Yorkshire Diamonds to Victory
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Deepti Sharma Stars With Bat and Ball For Western Storm Against Surrey
Cricketnext Staff | August 11, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
Harmanpreet's Rapid Knock in Vain as Western Storm Register Victory
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
IND v WIKingston, Jamaica
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Mon, 26 Aug, 2019
BER v CAYAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings