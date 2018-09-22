Jemimah Rodrigues Shines as India Women Take 2-0 Lead Over Sri Lanka Women

Loading...
Asked to bat first, a couple of 30s from Shashikala Siriwardene and Nilakshi de Silva guided Sri Lanka to 131 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, India rode on Rodrigues' 40-ball 57, studded with six fours and two sixes, to chase down the total in 18.2 overs.
The home side didn't get off to a good start as they lost Yasoda Mendis (3) and wicketkeeper-batter Dilani Manodara (7) inside six overs. Like she has done so many times in the past, Sri Lanka's ever-dependable Chamari Athapaththu once again came to the team's rescue. The skipper hit three fours and a six in her 32-ball 28 before falling to Radha Yadav (1 for 27) in the 10th over.
Siriwardene, who was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy for 32-ball 35, batted well but Sri Lanka needed someone to up the ante, and that's when de Silva chipped in. Coming in at No. 6, de silva, 28, went after the Indian spinners and blasted two fours and a maximum before falling to Harmanpreet Kaur (2 for 3).
There was not much support from the lower-order as Sri Lanka didn't get that late surge.
Chasing a tricky score, the visiting side lost Mithali Raj (13), Smriti Mandhana (6) and in-form Taniya Bhatia (5) with 57 runs on the board. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Rodrigues continued to bat with an aggressive approach.
The batter from Mumbai found an able ally in captain Kaur (19-ball 24) as the two put on 53 runs for the fifth wicket. In the process, Rodrigues also went past the 50-run mark. India were cruising along nicely before Athapaththu, once again, opened up the game for Sri Lanka by getting rid of Kaur and Rodrigues in the same over.
India still needed only 17 off the last four overs and Veda Krishnamurthy (11*) and Anuja Patil (8*) completed the formalities without any more hiccups.
The fourth T20I will be played at the same venue on Monday.
First Published: September 22, 2018, 1:37 PM IST