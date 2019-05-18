Jemimah Rodrigues to Play for Yorkshire Diamonds in Kia Super League

Promising Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues will play in the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League when she turns out for the Yorkshire Diamonds this year.
This means the number of Indian players in the T20 league now goes up to three, with both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur set to feature in the tournament once again.
Mandhana, who topped the run-scoring charts in her debut season scoring 421 runs, will once again turn out for Western Storm.
India T20I captain Harmanpreet, who also made her debut in the tournament last year, is expected to be offered an extension with the Lancashire Thunder.
But the focus will largely be on Rodrigues as the 18-year old has been a consistent presence in the India side since making her international debut in February of last year.
She averages 30.40 and boasts an impressive strike rate of 123.57 in the 25 T20Is she has played thus far and is renowned for her ability to regularly play big shots.
She also impressed in the Women's T20 Challenge held in Jaipur earlier this year, where she scored 123 runs in three games at an average of 61.50 and was subsequently named the Player of the Tournament.
The upcoming edition of the KSL featuring six teams begins on August 6. Surrey Stars will begin their defence of their crown when they face off against the Yorkshire Diamonds.
Storm, who were runners up last season, will host Loughborough Lightning and Thunder will take on the Southern Vipers.
The KSL will be replaced by The Hundred from 2020 onwards.
