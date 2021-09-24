JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers match, September 24, 02:00 PM IST

JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers between Jersey Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19: Jersey Under-19 will square off against Netherlands Under-19 in the sixth match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers tournament 2021. The fixture will be played at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 24, Friday at 02:00 PM IST. Both Jersey Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19 aren’t enjoying an ideal run and will be hoping to script a comeback in the competition on Friday.

Jersey Under-19 have failed to make an impact in the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers. The team has lost both their league matches so far and is reeling at the rock bottom. Jersey lost their first match in the competition against Scotland U19 by eight wickets. The same was followed by the team losing their next game to Ireland U19 by 40 runs.

Netherlands Under-19, on the other hand, are sitting at a place ahead of Jersey in the standings. The team started their campaign in the competition with a victory against Ireland by 33 runs. However, they failed to replicate the good performance in their second match as Scotland U19 beat them by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Jersey Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

JER-Y vs NED-Y Telecast

The Jersey Under-19 vs Netherlands Under-19 match will not be broadcasted in India.

JER-Y vs NED-Y Live Streaming

The match between Jersey Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

JER-Y vs NED-Y Match Details

The sixth match of the U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers will be played between Jersey Under-19 and Netherlands Under-19 at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground on September 24, Friday at 02:00 PM IST.

JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shirase Rasool

Vice-Captain: Patrick Gouge

Suggested Playing XI for JER-Y vs NED-Y Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Patrick Gouge

Batsmen: Charlie Brennan, Shirase Rasool, George Richardson

All-rounders: Udit Nashier, Josh Lawrenson, Shariz Ahmad, Asa Tribe

Bowlers: Aryan Dutt, Toby Britton, Tazeem Ali

JER-Y vs NED-Y Probable XIs:

Jersey Under-19: Dylan Kotedia, Charlie Brennan, Jamie Watling, Asa Tribe, Patrick Gouge(wk), James Sunley, Josh Lawrenson, Toby Britton, Will Perchard, James Smith, George Richardson

Netherlands Under-19: Shirase Rasool, Vikramjit Singh, Pierre Jacod, Aryan Dutt, Lucas del Bianco(wk), Mees Van Vliet, Shariz Ahmad, Shreyas Potdar, Tazeem Ali, Udit Nashier, Debrub Dasgupta

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here