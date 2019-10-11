Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings
Australia's left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has seized back the top spot from fast bowler Megan Schutt after the ICC Women's Championship series against Sri Lanka, while Alyssa Healy's superb form sees her among the top three batters in the latest Women's ODI Player Rankings.
