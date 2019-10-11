Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jess Jonassen Back at Number One, Healy in Top 3 Women's ODI Rankings

IANS |October 11, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
Dubai: Australia's left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has seized back the top spot from fast bowler Megan Schutt after the ICC Women's Championship series against Sri Lanka, while Alyssa Healy's superb form sees her among the top three batters in the latest Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Jonassen and Healy both contributed in Australia's 3-0 win over Sri Lanka and their performances have reflected in the latest rankings, which also take into account the opening match of the three-match India-South Africa series.

Jonassen's six wickets, including a haul of four for 31 in the second match, have helped her take the top spot she had held until July and has enabled her to reach a career-best rating points' tally of 758. She has also caught up with Schutt at the top of the list of bowlers in the championship, with both now at 30 wickets each.

Healy, who has scored 1,000 runs in the championship, is also at a career-best points tally. She has 738 points and is among the top three batters for the first time after being ranked 42nd two years ago.

Rachael Haynes was the leading scorer with 237 runs in the series and is up at 21st position, her highest since reaching 17th in 2013.

