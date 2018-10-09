Jess Jonassen & Nicole Bolton New Inductees in Australia Squad World T20

Loading...
Australia have named a side that, barring the two new additions, is similar to the one that recently sealed a 3-0 T20I series win over New Zealand at home.
Jonassen had not been a part of that series due to a knee injury picked up during a training session and will get to test out her fitness in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan in late October.
Bolton has previously played in 44 one-day internationals and two T20Is but her recent form in the shortest format of the game has led to her inclusion in the side.
“There’s only two players that come into the ODI and T20 sides that didn’t take part in the recent series against New Zealand, which is really pleasing as it means we have a stable playing group who are gelling really well,” said National Selector Shawn Flegler.
“Nicole’s generally been considered a 50-over player but she’s put in a lot of work to improve her short-form game and its evident in her recent T20 form.
“Jess is recovering well from her knee injury and will join the squad in Malaysia, with the aim to have her playing in the two warm-up matches in the West Indies.
“This is an exciting group of players who’ve played some very good cricket in the T20 format in particular, over the last six months, and with injection of some youth we believe this group has the right attributes to have a successful World Cup.”
Australia also named a 14-member squad for the three ODI matches against Pakistan, with Jonassen not part of that squad.
“The three ODIs are crucial in making sure we stay at the top of the ICC Women’s Championship table with an eye on the next 50-over World Cup, and a successful series will give the group great confidence heading to the West Indies," said Flegler.
T20I squad: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen (subject to fitness), Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
First Published: October 9, 2018, 9:58 AM IST