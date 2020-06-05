Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd Offered New Zealand Contracts

Bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper/batswoman Natalie Dodd have both been offered New Zealand women's cricket team contracts for the first time.
Kerr has played both ODI and T20I cricket in the 2019-20 season whereas Dodd had made her debut as a teenager in 2010
“It’s an acknowledgment of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them,” head coach Bob Carter said.
“Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We’re looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months.
“Natalie has impressed over several seasons at domestic level having been in the top echelon of run scorers while also showing her ability with the gloves. We see this as an opportunity to work on her skills and hopefully build on an international career that started many years ago.
“I’m happy the majority of our group can remain stable as we look for continual improvement and application from our players. We have an experienced core of White Ferns and want to ensure our younger, less experienced players have the chance to learn from them over the next 12 months.”
Players offered central contracts for 2020-21: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.
