JHA vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Odisha: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Jharkhand will take on Odisha in the Elite B match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Saturday. Both teams did not get the start they would have liked. Jharkhand fared a bit better winning one match out of three played, while Odisha lost all three matches they played and are stuck at the bottom of the group. They are desperate for a win here but considering their recent performances, they will need to dig deep to beat their opponents, who have shown flashes of brilliance and look a bit stronger at the moment. The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata starting at 7 PM IST.

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

January 16 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy 2021, Jharkhand probable playing 11 against Odisha: Ishan Kishan (WK), Anand Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Singh, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla

JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Odisha probable playing 11 against Jharkhand: Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Gaurav Choudhary, Biplab Samantray, Subhranshu Senapati, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Rajesh Mohanty, Papu Roy, Sarbeswar Mohanty