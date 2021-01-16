- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
JHA vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Odisha: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
JHA vs ODS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JHA vs ODS Dream11 Best Picks / JHA vs ODS Dream11 Captain / JHA vs ODS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
Jharkhand will take on Odisha in the Elite B match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Saturday. Both teams did not get the start they would have liked. Jharkhand fared a bit better winning one match out of three played, while Odisha lost all three matches they played and are stuck at the bottom of the group. They are desperate for a win here but considering their recent performances, they will need to dig deep to beat their opponents, who have shown flashes of brilliance and look a bit stronger at the moment. The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata starting at 7 PM IST.
JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Odisha: Live Streaming
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.
JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Odisha: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Jharkhand vs Odisha: Match Details
January 16 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha captain: Saurabh Tiwary
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha vice-captain: Biplab Samantray
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha batsmen: Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha all-rounders: Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Biplab Samantray
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 JHA vs ODS Dream11 team for Jharkhand vs Odisha bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Sarbeswar Mohanty
JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy 2021, Jharkhand probable playing 11 against Odisha: Ishan Kishan (WK), Anand Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Singh, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla
JHA vs ODS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Odisha probable playing 11 against Jharkhand: Rajesh Dhuper (WK), Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Gaurav Choudhary, Biplab Samantray, Subhranshu Senapati, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Rajesh Mohanty, Papu Roy, Sarbeswar Mohanty
