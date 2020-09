Jharkhand T20 League Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch MCA T20 League Match Live Streaming Online | Sports management firm TCM and Jharkhand Cricket Association will be organizing the league which will see 33 games across 17 days. All the games will be played at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. Meanwhile Dream 11 has been brought in as the Powered By partner. India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform Fan Code will stream all the games live. The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.

Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details in India

On FanCode

Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Full Schedule

September 15, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 15, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 16, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

September 16, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

September 16, 2020 Bokaro Blasters vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 17, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 18, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters

September 18, 2020 Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 19, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 19, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 20, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

September 20, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

September 21, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 21, 2020 Bokaro Blasters vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 22, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils

September 22, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 23, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers

September 23, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

September 24, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 24, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 25, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbhum Strickers

September 25, 2020 Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils

September 26, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos

September 26, 2020 Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

September 26, 2020 Singhbhum Strickers vs Dumka Daredevils

September 27, 2020 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils

September 28, 2020 Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos