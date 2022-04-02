Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022: RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, April 2, 12:30 pm IST

Ranchi Roses Women (RAN-W) will be aiming for a comeback as they take on an in-form Dhanbad Daffodils Women for the second time in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 on Saturday.

In the first game between the two sides, Dhanbad Daffodils beat Ranchi by 11 runs. This weekend, Ranchi Roses will hope to improve their batting performance and avenge their previous loss.

Talking about the overall performance, Ranchi are second-last in the points table. They have won just two of their six league matches. The team suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in their last game.

Dhanbad Daffodils Women are in an extraordinary run of form in this tournament. They have won all their four matches played in a convincing fashion. They beat Bokaro Blossoms Women by 22-runs in their last match and are currently placed at the top of the standings.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Roses Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women; here is everything you need to know:

RAN-W vs DHA-W Telecast

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women contest will not be telecast in India.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 12:30 pm IST on Saturday, April 2.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monika Murmu

Vice-Captain: Khushboo Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Laxmi Murmu

Batters: Anamika Kumari, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Arti Kumari, Khushboo Kumari

All-rounders: Niharika, Monika Murmu

Bowlers: Divyani Prasad, Anita Tigga, Isha Keshri, Anjali Das

RAN-W vs DHA-W Probable XIs:

Ranchi Roses Women: Niharika (C), Divyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anamika Kumari, Isha Keshri, Anandita Kishor, Sunita Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Urmila Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Anita Tigga

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Sulekha Kumari, Monika Murmu (C), Jaya Kumari (WK), Neelam Mehta, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das

