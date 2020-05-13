Jhulan Applauds CAB for Introducing Genetic Test Based Diet
Seasoned India pacewoman Jhulan Goswami has applauded Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) initiatives of keeping a close watch on proper diet of the players with the guidance of health experts to boost immunity along with online fitness session and classes.
