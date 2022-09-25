Jhulan Goswami, a One of a Kind Trailblazer Who Put Indian Fast Bowling on The World Map

Jhulan Goswami must go down in the history of women’s cricket as one among the greatest only a few can claim to. She has the rightful place to be among the pantheon.

Hailing from the border district of Nadia in West Bengal, Jhulan chose the white ball than the willow to steal the thunder. And after turning out for India across all formats – one-day internationals, Test match cricket and in Twenty20 internationals – Jhulan took her final bow from a career that spanned over 20 years and 262 days; further breaking down it is exactly 7567 days. She made her debut against England in an ODI in Chennai on January 6, 2002 and took leave of the game, playing her 204th one-day international against England on September24, 2022.

Also Read: Jhulan Becomes First Cricketer to Bowl 10,000 Deliveries in Women’s ODI History

The numbers the 1.8-metre-tall Jhulan has delivered are numerous, weighty and staggering and she has been one of the most influential to take women’s cricket forward in the last two decades. Her illustrious career is embellished with 355 wickets (255 wickets (106 at home and 149 away) in 204 ODIs, 44 in 12 Tests and 56 in 68 Twenty20 matches).

Jhulan has done yeoman service to women’s cricket and she will be missed. More than two decades of running the hard yards has taken its toll, which was perhaps not evident in the recent three-match ODI series she played against England. She made it special sending down 28 overs, conceded 81 runs and took three wickets at a very economical 3.

Shubhangi Kulkarni, a former all-rounder who bowled leg spin and captained India, has seen Jhulan in action day in and day out. Wholesome in praise Shubhangi summed up 39-year-old’s career saying, “I’ve seen Jhulan when I was selector of the India Under-19 Team. Even then she stood tall amongst all the players – literally and figuratively. She has inspired players to take up a skill which we Indians were not known for. We were always known for our spin department, but Jhulan changed that when she went on to get the ICC Player of the Year Award and to become the highest wicket taker in ODI cricket.

“She has always been hardworking, focused, disciplined and a team player. Ever willing to enhance her skill, she is a good listener and never stopped learning. She endeared everyone to her with her willingness to share her knowledge with the youngsters. Jhulan led the Indian pack from the front for the longest time. Team India will miss her smile, her infectious enthusiasm, a mentor and her retirement will leave a vacuum in the Indian Team,” she added.

Smitha Harikrishna, a former India international who has played two World Cups, has seen Jhulan in her fledgling days.

Watch Jhulan’s Last Ball in International Cricket as Legend Plays Final Match for India

“India is known for spinners and Indian pitches aide spin, and then there comes along a lanky bowler who breaks the myth that India can produce only world class spinners. Jhulan spearheaded the Indian bowling attack for over two decades carrying Indian women’s cricket into the new era and inspiring hundreds of of young girls to take up fast bowling.”

Smitha saw the talent in Jhulan at the turn of new millennium.

“I first saw Jhulan at the 2000 India camp and was impressed with her curiosity and eagerness to learn. Her bowling was the talking point of the camp. She joined Air India where I faced her in the nets and smashed a few balls and she would ask: ‘Didi aap war mein batting kar rahe ho kya?’ She was extremely competitive and a quick learner. She had the likes of Purnima Rau and Anju Jain to guide and groom her.”

“It’s relatively easier for batters to have such longevity. but for a fast bowler to be able to manage her body and sustain such a long and successful career is phenomenal. Especially when one is clocking 120 kms speed consistently is a testimony to her fitness, strength and stamina. Though Jhulan is known for her bowling, she has significantly contributed to many Indian victories and crucial partnerships with the bat, especially when she held one end when Mithali scored her double century against England. She has inspired and mentored many young cricketers who had the good fortune to play with her. Focus and intensity have been her biggest strengths.”

Picking her favourite moment of Jhulan’s remarkable career Smitha — who has played 22 ODIs between 1995 and 2002 — says: “My personal favourite (Jhulan taking a wicket) wicket is that of Meg Lanning in 2017 World Cup semi-final where she clean bowled Meg, who was deceived by pace and swing. It was a beauty and a fast bowler’s delight! Quite similar to the wicket taken by Balwinder SIngh Sandhu of Gordon Greenidge in the 1983 World Cup at Lord’s. Jhulan has shown that India can produce world class fast bowlers and has laid a strong foundation for future cricketers. Hats off Jhulan Goswami, you have made India proud!”

Jhulan’s most successful new ball partner was Amita Sharma who took 87 wickets in 116 matches in twelve years from 2002 to 2014. The Jhulan – Amita combination took 128 wickets in 61 matches. These numbers are the all-time best for new ball pairs after South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp (198 wickets in 78 matches) and England’s Katherine Brunt and Anna Shrubsole (149 wickets in 58 matches).

En route to her long career, Jhulan created records for Indian and world cricket. She took her 100th wicket in her 82nd match (against Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2008) and became the first to take 200 wickets (in her 165th match against South Africa at Kimberley in 2018).

Jhulan’s way of taking wickets are as follows: bowled 95, caught at the wicket 39, caught in the outfield 60 and caught and bowled 4, leg before 56 and even stumped one. She has dismissed right handers 216 times and left handers, 39 times.

Truly, Jhulan has been exceptional and one of her kind.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here