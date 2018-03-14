Jhulan Goswami Back for T20s After Injury Lay-off

The tri-series will be played between March 22-31.
Taniya Bhatia will keep the wickets just like she had done during the South Africa T20s while there aren't too many changes in the team. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy. Veteran Rumeli Dhar has also retained her place in the squad after a decent show against the Proteas women.
India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.
Here's the schedule for the tri-series
March 22: India vs Australia
March 23: Australia vs England
March 25: India vs England
March 26: India vs Australia
March 28: Australia vs England
March 29: India vs England
March 31: Final
All matches will be held at the CCI, Mumbai.
First Published: March 14, 2018, 7:53 PM IST