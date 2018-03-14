Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jhulan Goswami Back for T20s After Injury Lay-off

Updated: March 14, 2018, 8:01 PM IST
Jhulan Goswami (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami was named in the Indian women's team for the T20 tri-series involving Australia and England with Harmanpreet Kaur back as the leader.
The tri-series will be played between March 22-31.

Taniya Bhatia will keep the wickets just like she had done during the South Africa T20s while there aren't too many changes in the team. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy. Veteran Rumeli Dhar has also retained her place in the squad after a decent show against the Proteas women.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

Here's the schedule for the tri-series

March 22: India vs Australia

March 23: Australia vs England

March 25: India vs England

March 26: India vs Australia

March 28: Australia vs England

March 29: India vs England

March 31: Final

All matches will be held at the CCI, Mumbai.

First Published: March 14, 2018, 7:53 PM IST

