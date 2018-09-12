Jhulan Goswami Breaks New Ceiling With 300 International Wickets

Loading...
“I am not chasing milestones anymore,” Goswami told Women’s CricZone in Galle. “I didn’t even know about the 300. When I started, I just wanted to play one match for the country, and to get one wicket.”
Goswami, now 35, made her India debut in January 2002. Since then she has picked up 301 wickets across three formats of the game. She has 40 wickets in 10 Tests, 205 scalps in 170 One-Day Internationals and 56 victims in 68 Twenty20 Internationals. She recently announced her retirement from T20Is.
“T20 is a bit fast and I am slowing down day by day,” she said. “I found that I was mixing T20 and ODI. The thinking wasn’t clear; the driving force I wanted wasn’t there. Us chakkar mein I wasn’t enjoying my bowling.”
Goswami rated dismissing Australia’s Karen Rolton in a Test match in 2006 among her finest victims. “I remember the release, how the ball came in, how it felt from the hand. There were so many special spells in games we didn’t win.”
Goswami is followed by Cathryn Fitzpatrick, the Australian seamer who inspired the Indian to take up fast bowling in 1997, in the list of highest international wicket-takers. While Fitzpatrick has 240 victims, England’s Jenny Gunn is close on the heels with 239 wickets.
First Published: September 12, 2018, 6:12 PM IST