Jhulan Goswami Equals Record For Most Wickets in Women's World Cup History

Jhulan Goswami has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cup history having taken her tally from the marquee events to 39 wickets and is now level with former Australia cricketer Lyn Fullston. Jhulan equaled the record on Thursday during India’s second match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 against hosts New Zealand when she dismissed Katey Martin in the final over in Hamilton.

The ongoing women’s world cup is Jhulan’s fifth such tournament since 2005. She took 2/26 as India started their campaign with an impressive 107-run win over Pakistan on Sunday.

S. no Name Team Matches Wickets 1 Lyn Fullstone Australia 20 39 2 Jhulan Goswami India 30 39 3 Carole Hodges England 24 37 4 Clare Taylor England 26 36 5 Cathryn Fitzpatrick Australia 25 33

Top five highest-wicket takers in Women’s ODI WC history

The 39-year-old Jhulan has played 197 ODIs so far and taken 248 wickets - the most in women’s history - in them including two five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar took a four-fer to lead India’s fightback as they limited New Zealand to 260/9 after opting to bowl first.

Amy Satterthwaite (75) and Amelia Kerr (50) starred for New Zealand who at one stage looked set for a big total. However, in the final 10 overs, India pulled things back allowing just 49 runs besides picking four wickets as well.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here