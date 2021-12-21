Jhulan Goswami First Woman Cricketer to Launch Rare NFT Cricket Memorabilia

Jhulan Goswami is all set to storm the exciting new world of non-fungible token (NFT) with the Dubai based CricFlix, in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, launching its first-ever cricket non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Dubai on December 24.

Goswami’s 2017 World Cup jersey has already been pre-bid even before the start of auction making her the first among equals in NFT cricket universe.

“I am very pleased. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach out to fans,“ said Goswami who is also the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

Already, pre bids worth USD 200,000 has been placed indicating the kind of overwhelming response that Cricflix is receiving from cricket fans across the globe.

“We, at CricFlix, are providing powerful transformations into the metaverse by bringing world class cricket memorabilia with a renowned history behind it. It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical world come together and thrive,” said Anwar Hussein, Co-Founder of CricFlix.

This initiative aims to empower cricket fans by creating value investment opportunities as well as allowing access to rare and historically significant collectibles.

Sports NFTs have proven to be game-changing digital assets in recent times and the launch of CricFlix’s rare NFTs will offer fans unique ownership rights alongside opportunities to make revenue by accumulating treasured moments from their digital sporting collection.

Apart from Goswami’s jersey, cricket fans, across the globe, will also have access to exclusive collections of rare and authentic cricket memorabilia from the playing days of legendary cricketers such as CK Nayudu including rare artefacts like match ticket from the most talked 1932 and 1936 India tour of England, legendary Donald Bradman’s rare signed stamp, signed memorabilia from the 1983 team as well as the Lata Mangeshkar’s concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketers are among the various other memorable artifacts which are up for the upcoming NFT auction.

The unique augmented reality backed blockchain certifications of CricFlix will provide true value to the fans to become investors and shareholders for the first time through NFT purchase as well as avail an opportunity to immortalise these exclusive digital artefacts.

“This is world’s first hybrid cricket NFT auction providing valuable collectible investment opportunities along with ‘Once in a lifetime’ sports experiences worldwide. We believe combining a tangible experience with the NFT auction is a game-changer and unique proposition for the passionate fan. Imagine watching the most viewed match from the best seats in the stadium and interacting with the legends of the game and providing immersive and unforgettable experiences is our speciality,” said Raghav Gupta, Founder & CEO, Fanatic Sports.

Talking about benefits of NFT purchase, Prantik Majumdar, Co-Founder of RevSportz said, “A fan can now own a piece of history in the form of digital memorabilia and this is what makes the NFT technology such a game changer. By bringing decentralisation to the world of sports, NFTs also provide athletes at all levels an opportunity to start earning an income from fans.”

This collaboration will enable to create a market valuation that will transform fandom moments into profitable moments for cricket fanatics’ world over.

