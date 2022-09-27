Jhulan Goswami Gets Showered With Rose Petals Upon Arrival In Kolkata | WATCH

Jhulan Goswami received a rousing welcome at the Kolkata airport after she landed there from England where she was busy preparing for the three-match ODI series. Moreover, she also bid adieu to the world of cricket as she played her last international match at Lord’s where India beat England by 16 runs after all the drama. Furthermore, upon her arrival, she was showered with flower petals by budding young cricketers; a video of which is going viral.

She made her debut when she was 19 and for a career spanning over 20 years, she thanked BCCI for constant support and motivation. Upon her arrival, she spoke to the media and made some valuable points.

She stressed on providing better infrastructure and exposure to Indian women cricketers so that they can compete more proficiently in international matches. She said, “Women’s cricket in India needs a small push in terms of infrastructure support and more exposure to international cricket.”

The Chakda Express mentioned that Women’s IPL will be great exposure to women cricketers but didn’t reveal her plans of participating in the same as she needs a break.

“The women’s IPL would give Indian cricketers the much needed exposure and boost. I haven’t decided yet if I want to play women’s IPL as and when that happens. I have not yet decided about my next step in career… I need a break, I want to enjoy the Pujas,” she said.

Goswami ended her career on a winning note as India defeated England by 16 runs to seal a 3-0 ODI series sweep.

She ended her last match with figures of 2/30 in her ten overs, including three maidens and Kate Cross wicket in her last over.

The 39-year-old is one of the greatest cricketers in the world with a career over 20 years and 262 days. In these two decades, Goswami gave everything to the Indian jersey. She made her debut against England in an ODI in Chennai on January 6, 2002 and took leave of the game, playing her 204th one-day international.

