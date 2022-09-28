Jhulan Goswami 'Not Hundred Percent Aware' If Deepti Sharma Had Warned Charle Dean: 'Was Standing Quite Far'

Deepti Sharma’s run out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end during the third and final ODI between India and England at the Lord’s has caused considerable chatter over the last few days.

The matter almost threatened to overshadow Jhulan Goswami’s retirement. After winning the series, Goswami had landed in Kolkata and the former said that Dean was warned for repeatedly leaving the crease early.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan’s Perfect Reply to Fan Saying ‘I Curse MS Dhoni And His Management’

When Goswami was asked about the run-out, she said: “I think so, I’m not sure. I was not aware of that because I was standing at short third, which is quite far from my side, and between umpire and captain what conversation was going on in I was not 100 percent aware, but whatever Deepti had done is nothing wrong. Everything within the law we have done. MCC also clarified that, because before ball somebody taking a start is not legal in cricket, so I don’t think anything is wrong in that.”

Also Read: Sanju Samson Has to Perform Big In First-Class Cricket: S Sreesanth Expects Consistency From His Former Teammate

“I think it is absolutely fine. I didn’t find anything wrong with that because the ICC have clarified that it’s a legal out. Nothing is illegal. Do you find anything illegal? We have done nothing. We have done everything by law. I don’t find anything guilty in that,” Goswami added to India Today.

Earlier, on Sunday, while welcoming the debate on the run-out from non-striker’s end, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a statement called for batters to remain in their crease till the time the ball leaves the bowler’s hand.

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game. Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe,” the MCC statement read.

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen. Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” it added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here