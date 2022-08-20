Jhulan Goswami Announces Retirement: Top Records Held By the Legendary Pacer

India veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will play her last international match at Lord’s, after the third and final ODI of the England tour on September 24.

Goswami, famously called as Chakda Express for her bowling, has a stupendous career spanning 20 years. She made her debut in the international cricket in March 2002 when she was 19 years old and now 20 years later she will be bidding adieu to to her international career as the highest wicket-taker in women’s internationals, with 352 wickets across formats.

The fast bowler has added many accolades to her name in all the formats. Here’s a look at some of her unmatchable records.

Most Wickets in ODIs

Goswami tops the chart with most number of wickets in ODIs. In her career so far, she has scalped 252 wickets from 201 matches at an economy rate of 3.37.

Most Ducks in ODIs

She is leading the list with 17 ducks from 201 ODIs, followed by England’s Charlotte Marie Edwards with 16.

Second longest career in ODIs

After India’s Mithali Raj, Goswami is the second women cricketer to have the longest career in ODIs, spanning 20 years and 75 days.

1000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches

She holds the record of having 1000 runs with 50 wickets and 50 catches in ODIs.

Youngest player to take 10 wickets in a Test Match

Goswami made an exceptional record in 2006 when she took 10 wickets in a Test match against England in Taunton. She was just 23 years old at that and became the youngest player to take 10 wickets in women’s Test cricket.

Most wickets taken LBW

Goswami holds a unique record of LBWs in both ODIs and Tests. She is the only bowler in both the formats to take LBW wicket the most number of times. In 12 Test matches from 2002-2021, she managed to take 18 LBWs, while in 201 ODI matches from her debut till today, she took 55 LBWs.

Most wickets at the Women’s World Cups

Goswami broke the record for most wickets at the Women’s World Cups, going past Australia’s Lynn Fullston. Indian veteran picked her 40th wicket against West Indies during 2022 Women’s World Cup. She took 31 World Cup appearances to achieve this feat.

Goswami’s career is just incredible as her sheer dedication and hardwork over the past two years has helped India in picking glories and lifting several trophies.

In a career of two decades, she played 12 Tests, 68 T20Is and 201 ODIs. She holds the record for the most wickets in ODIs and has featured in six 50-over World Cups.

Her contribution to women’s cricket has been phenomenal and thus, she will be seen in action on an international cricket platform for the last time when India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs – part of the ICC Women’s Championship – on September 18, 21 and 24.

