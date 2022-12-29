Jhulan Goswami’s Hilarious Acting Gig Intrigues Netizens | WATCH

Fintech startup CRED is known for its quirky and hilarious advertising. Recently, another cheeky CRED ad has gone viral on social media. This ad features former India Women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. Jhulan is not the first cricketer who has starred in Cred ads. Legends like Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri have also featured in hilarious Cred ads in the past.

Some dance would have been nice @CRED_club pic.twitter.com/czhb0Pmr9m— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 23, 2022

In the amusing ad, the legendary pacer can be seen struggling in front of the camera while shooting for the Cred ad. Several Twitter users have shared the ad on the microblogging site. While sharing Jhulan’s ad, a Twitter user wrote, “Jhulan ma’am herself should act in her biopic.” This fan’s tweet has broken the Internet. Dozens of fans have descended on the tweet and dropped hilarious comments.

One fan was so impressed with Jhulan’s ad that she wrote, “Didi literally clean bowled all the nepo kids with her acting.”

Didi literally clean bowled all the nepo kids with her acting ☝🏻— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) December 28, 2022

Another fan suggested that Jhulan could do a better job than Anushka Sharma in her biopic.

Anushka Sharma after watching Jhulan ma'am's acting : pic.twitter.com/G9Prpy3Nl0— Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) December 28, 2022

In case you did not know, Anushka Sharma will star in the upcoming biopic of Jhulan Goswami.

Titled Chakda ‘Xpress, Jhulan’s biopic will be released on Netflix next year. Chakda ‘Xpress has been bankrolled by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma via the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The sports drama is directed by Prosit Roy and traces Jhulan’s journey as she moves up the ladder and ultimately fulfills her dream of playing cricket for India.

The movie will show Jhulan’s inspiring resolve to prevail despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Anushka recently announced that she had completed the shoot for the highly-anticipated biopic.

In her two-decade-long international career, Jhulan Goswami left an indelible mark on women’s cricket in India. The lanky pacer is often credited for bringing women’s cricket came into the mainstream in India. Her indomitable spirit and love for the game caught the attention of fans when women’s cricket was not taken seriously in India. Jhulan retired from international cricket following the conclusion of the ODI series in England in September. The veteran had a memorable farewell series as India clinched a first-ever clean sweep against England in their own backyard.

