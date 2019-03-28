Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Loading...
Richardson dislocated his right shoulder when attempting an athletic stop in the field during Australia's second ODI against Pakistan on Sunday. He left the field and was sent home for treatment immediately.
Scans from earlier in the week ruled out fracture, leaving Richardson hopeful.
"The scans demonstrated the usual soft tissue damage we expect following a dislocation but fortunately has excluded any bone damage or fracture," Richard Saw, the team doctor, said. "We are hopeful that Jhye will not require surgery but he will see a shoulder specialist early next week for a further opinion.
"We will be able to provide an update in respect to next steps once we have all the information on the table."
"Everyone in the Australian camp is hopeful, I'm hopeful and in high spirits," Richardson told cricket.com.au.
"I'm not ruling out the World Cup at this stage, that's definitely not an option. It's all about getting the shoulder right at this stage.
"JL (Justin Langer) said he's pleased with how I've been going about my business, I was really satisfied with how I played in India and going into the Pakistan series as well I was happy with the way I was playing.
"The shoulder injury is unfortunate, but these things do happen and I'm eager to bounce back quickly."
Richardson’s injury has halted what has been a stellar season for him. The pacer made his Test debut at the Gabba, before playing a huge role (8 wickets in the final three ODIs) in Australia's historic T20I series win in India.
Richardson’s ability to bowl fast and swing the ball meant experts expected him to go to the World Cup and the Ashes before the injury struck. But the encouraging news following his scans has reignited those dreams.
Richardson, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are all looking to overcome injuries in time for the World Cup, while Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson are also in the frame for the tournament and are looking to impress in the current series against Pakistan.
First Published: March 28, 2019, 10:46 AM IST