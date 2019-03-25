Richardson Ruled Out of Remainder of Pakistan Series

Loading...
Australia, who now have a fast bowling problem with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood still injured, are hopeful Richardson will be fit to take part in the upcoming World Cup.
The young fast bowler will fly home to Perth on Monday and will undergo scans to assess the damage. This is his first serious injury to his bowling shoulder.
He won't be replaced in Australia’s ODI squad.
Richardson injured himself while landing awkwardly on his bowling arm while fielding in the deep in the 11th over of Pakistan's innings. He needed medical assistance and was helped off the field by medical staff.
Richardson played no further part in the innings and was seen siting in the dressing room wearing a brace on his shoulder. Prior to the injury, he had picked up Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood in a five-over spell that cost only 16 runs. Pakistan ended with 284 for 7 in their innings.
The right-arm pacer is likely to be a crucial part of Australia's World Cup defence. He made his ODI debut last year against England and has played 12 ODIs till date for 24 wickets. He's Australia's leading wicket-taker this year with 17 wickets at an average of 21.23.
Pat Cummins, who was rested for the first two ODIs, is likely to replace Richardson in the Australia XI for the remaining three games.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 12:23 AM IST